NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every quarterback in every division for 2025

5. AFC East

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen’s game has just continued to evolve through the years, but it remains shocking that he hasn’t even gotten to play in a Super Bowl at this point. He’s got to get oer that hump. This is the best all-around player in the league and an absolute cheat code when he’s locked in. Allen deserved the MVP last year but he’s got to start adding some different hardware to the collection soon, or his window will pass him by.

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

I’m still pretty high on Tua Tagovailoa, even though the Miami Dolphins probably can never rely on him to play a full 17-game slate. Tua’s injury history is a severe concern, which is a big reason they brought in Zach Wilson this offseason to be his backup. There’s no denying that this offense can put up a boatload of points when Tua is on. He’s a good player.

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is likely to be one of the top overall breakout player candidates in the 2025 season. With Josh McDaniels returning to the Patriots to run the offense, we have seen plenty of other quarterbacks have success. Whatever McDaniels lacks as a head coach, he more than makes up for as an offensive coordinator, and getting the most out of guys. Maye is the most naturally gifted QB McDaniels has ever worked with.

4. Justin Fields, New York Jets

I really like the risk the Jets are taking by bringing in Justin Fields as their starting quarterback this year. Fields is a phenomenal athlete and dual threat at the position, and he shouldn’t be written off just yet as a passer based on what we saw from him in Pittsburgh early last season. This will be his last great opportunity before he becomes a high-upside backup journeyman. He has to take advantage.