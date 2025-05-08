NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every quarterback in every division for 2025

3. AFC North

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Other than Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson is the biggest cheat code in the NFL today. Just like Josh Allen, the cheat code doesn’t work in late January, for whatever reason. Lamar Jackson has got to figure out a way to get it done when it matters the most but you can’t exactly fault him for a dropped two-point play, right? Jackson is at the top of his game and seemingly just getting better year over year.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

No matter what way you slice it, Joe Burrow is just a tough out. He’s got the best pocket presence in the NFL and he’s capable of keeping his team in a game no matter how many times he has to go out there and orchestrate a drive. Burrow seemed to hit another level last year throwing for over 4,900 yards and 43 touchdowns. Despite the volume of passes, he still completed over 70 percent of his throws.

3. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

I suppose you could put any number of players in this slot for the Browns. I would almost argue that no matter who they put in this spot, it would be a better alternative than Mason Rudolph with the Steelers. Joe Flacco won NFL Comeback Player of the Year two seasons ago with Cleveland and works well in the Kevin Stefanski offense. He could be a nice short-term placeholder for Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, who will hopefully get a chance to play this season.

4. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers

At some point, we’ve got to be talking about Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins as the starter this year for the Steelers, right? That’s my assumption at this point, but this list can’t make any assumptions. Mason Rudolph would be the QB if the Steelers had a game today, and I’m not a fan. Even though Rudolph has done solid in smaller samples in the past, he is what he is at this point – a quality backup.