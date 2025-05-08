NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every quarterback in every division for 2025

2. AFC West

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is the best football player in the world, and nobody should care what the stats say. Do you need him to gut out a game-winning drive for you in a low-scoring game? He’s got it. Do you need him to help you win a 41-38 shootout? He’s got you covered. Mahomes may not be posting MVP numbers year over year, but it’s ridiculous to think he’s fallen off or that he’s not one of the best players in the league.

2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix didn’t throw a touchdown last year until Week 4, and he wound up finishing just two touchdown passes shy of breaking the NFL’s all-time rookie record. Nix is a dual-threat and a stud. He carried the Broncos’ offense last season and figures to be even better here in his second NFL season. He’s got a higher ceiling than Justin Herbert, who has seemingly reached his.

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert would get a statue outside the Hall of Very Good. He’s just very good. There are weeks when he’s great, and there are weeks when he’s mind-numbingly bad. Remember the playoff game against the Texans? Herbert is mostly efficient. He can take advantage of mistakes. But he’s not in the conversation as an elite NFL quarterback despite having elite traits.

4. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith is a nice upgrade for the Las Vegas Raiders this year, especially as they look to remain relevant in the loaded AFC West. Every other team has a quarterback to build around except the Raiders. While this isn’t a long-term option for them. Smith should be able to get the ship on course and keep the top playmakers progressing in their development. He can help this team win eight or nine games.