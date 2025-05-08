NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every quarterback in every division for 2025

1. NFC East

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

This may seem like a hot take, but I’m calling my shot a little bit here. I think Jayden Daniels is the best quarterback in the NFC East, which I’m also saying is the best quarterback division in football right now. Daniels has MVP-type skill at the position and can beat you in a variety of different ways. The way he took this Commanders team to the NFC Championship as a rookie was astounding, and the supporting cast around him got even better this year.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Absolutely no disrespect to Jalen Hurts, a fine quarterback who can help a team win a lot of games. I think if you threw Jalen Hurts onto the Cleveland Browns, they would win seven or so games. Maybe eight. He’s not going to carry a team on his own. Having a 2,000-yard back helps a lot, and having guys like AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith helps a lot. Hurts is still a significant difference-maker, but not to the level of Jayden Daniels.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has been, at times, one of the best pocket passers in all of football. His injury last year is obviously a huge concern, but if the Cowboys are getting the best of Prescott, it’s possible he is the best QB in this entire division. Now, he’s got George Pickens coming to join CeeDee Lamb in that offense and we’ll see him with the best assembly of weapons he’s maybe had his entire pro career.

4. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson sort of rounds out this list of NFC East quarterbacks and also sort of brings the whole group down slightly. He had a great stretch last year for the Steelers, but he’s just not the same dual-threat at the position anymore. The Giants are hoping Wilson can take them back to the playoffs but is it more likely that we see Jaxson Dart at some point this year?