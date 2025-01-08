NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every quarterback in the NFL playoffs worst to best

12. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Call it a hot take if you want but Bo Nix has been fantastic this season and is closer to a top 10-12 overall quarterback in the NFL than he is to being one of the worst QBs in the league as some would have you believe.

Nix just finished a rookie season in which he had the 2nd-most passing touchdowns ever for a rookie with 29, falling just short of Justin Herbert’s record of 31. And that’s with Nix not throwing a single touchdown pass in the first two games of the season. He’s operating Sean Payton’s offense very well, and he’s hitting throws to every level of the field despite the Broncos not having a good or consistent running game all season.

One thing that Nix has done better than almost any other QB in the league this year? Avoiding sacks. It’s going to be fun to see how he does in that regard against the Buffalo Bills on the road.

11. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels was sensational all year for the Washington Commanders, but especially late when they needed him to come through in clutch situations against the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

Daniels hasn’t looked like a “rookie” out there and it’s fantastic to see how much he’s grown since his time at Arizona State when he first popped on the NFL radar.

He finished his rookie year as one of just two rookies in NFL history (Bo Nix being the other) to lead his team to 10 or more wins, account for 30 or more touchdowns, and account for over 4,000 total yards of offense. In fact, Daniels broke Robert Griffin III’s rookie rushing record and has already proven himself to be one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL and one of the toughest players at the position to defend.