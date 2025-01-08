NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every quarterback in the NFL playoffs worst to best

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert just had probably the most boring “great” season you will ever see. It was Herbert’s best year in terms of touchdown percentage since 2021 and it was the best year of his career in terms of interception percentage. He threw just three interceptions on over 500 passing attempts this season.

Herbert didn’t always have to do “everything” for this Chargers team. They’ve had balance all year. They’ve played great defense all year. The weight of the world hasn’t been on Herbert’s shoulders but in games where the Chargers have needed him to come through, Herbert has proven he can do that.

With their backs against the wall against Denver a few weeks ago, he played arguably his best game of the season. Can he do it again on the road to open the playoffs against the Houston Texans?

7. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is and has always been an absolute gamer. When you need a play to be made, he’s going to move heaven and earth to go and make it.

He’s like a real-life version of Paul Crewe from The Longest Yard in the way he plays. You are going to have to take the good with the bad but Mayfield has given the Bucs a lot more good than bad, helping them win consecutive division titles since he’s been there despite two different offensive coordinators.

And coming off of a year in which he threw 41 touchdown passes, I think the Bucs could make noise again in the playoffs. It’s going to be tough in the first round with the Commanders coming to Tampa Bay, but Mayfield knows how to spread the ball around and he will light up the scoreboard.