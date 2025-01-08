NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every quarterback in the NFL playoffs worst to best

6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

I think the production of Jalen Hurts this year (when on the field) has been extremely underrated and it’s time for folks to take notice.

Hurts is already one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the entire NFL and one of the toughest players to defend, but when you combine his dual-threat abilities with career-high efficiency as a passer? You’re asking for trouble as a defense.

Hurts set a career-best with his TD percentage this year, he lowered his interception percentage, and he set a career-high with a 103.7 QB rating. Hurts added another 14 rushing touchdowns to give him a whopping 32 total TDs on the season despite playing in just 15 games due to a concussion late in the year.

That concussion has perhaps added a bit of a wrinkle into the expectations for Hurts since we haven’t seen him on the field in a bit but his experience leading this Philly team to the Super Bowl gives him another edge.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

The game has slowed down for Jared Goff, who is one of the best pure pocket passers in the entire NFL playoffs right now.

Goff isn’t the best “playmaker” at the quarterback position. He’s not the most dynamic guy. He’s not the best dual-threat. But as a point guard of this Detroit Lions offense, he’s perfect. And that’s exactly what he needs to be.

Goff will absolutely destroy defenses that aren’t on top of their game or getting pressure on him. When he has time in the pocket, he’s going to absolutely feast with so many receivers who get open and so many players who can create when they get the ball in space. He may have one of the “easiest” jobs of the QBs in the postseason given the talent around him.