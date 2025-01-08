NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every quarterback in the NFL playoffs worst to best

4. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

I’m going to go down on the Matthew Stafford ship. I am always going to believe in this guy when it comes to high-stakes games until he hangs up the cleats.

We saw Stafford win the Super Bowl in his very first year as a member of the Los Angeles Rams and now I think the Rams have a chance to make noise in the playoffs once again. Stafford still has his elite arm talent. He still sees the field better than most quarterbacks. And even in his late 30s, he’s still got the ability to get outside of the pocket and make the types of ridiculous plays we saw him make as a young player.

Dating back to November 17, Stafford has only thrown one interception. He was at his best as the Rams won a shootout against the Buffalo Bills a handful of weeks ago. I’m still rocking with the veteran Stafford.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

If you had to pick one quarterback to go into the postseason with, I think pretty much everyone would be taking Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is the most clutch player in the game and he’s on a quest to win a third-straight Super Bowl, something nobody else has ever done.

And the scary thing is, the Chiefs have played their best football over the last couple of games (at least the ones their starters played in) and they really look like they’ve been hitting a different stride on the offensive side of the ball.

Mahomes has been accused the last couple of years of having “down” years and while that may be true to a degree, he’s still a guy you’re going to have to hope you can put away early or have the ball last against.

It doesn’t really matter that Mahomes didn’t post MVP-caliber numbers in 2024 – he’s arguably the most dangerous player in the entire 2024-25 playoffs.