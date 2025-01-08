NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every quarterback in the NFL playoffs worst to best

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen might win himself the MVP in 2024 and for good reason. He’s such a dynamic weapon at the quarterback position and it really looked like the game had slowed down for him in the 2024 season.

Despite the Bills trading away Stefon Diggs, Allen had the lowest interception rate of his career with just six interceptions thrown on 483 pass attempts. What was really nice for Allen this year and a huge help in him taking a step forward was the emergence of James Cook and the Buffalo running game.

It’s felt like that’s an area that has been missing for this team as they’ve shuttled different guys into the lineup in the run game, but Cook has taken the pressure off and allowed Allen to play much more efficient football rather than thinking he has to make every play in order for them to win.

Allen is such a threat with his legs, racking up another 12 rushing touchdowns this season after a career-high 15 last season.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

The numbers we saw Lamar Jackson post in the 2024 season were the types of numbers you usually only see in video games. Jackson himself is like a video game character and he absolutely went off in 2024 with a whopping 41 touchdown passes compared to just four interceptions.

He added another 915 yards rushing and four more rushing touchdowns, making his case for yet another MVP award.

And to be honest, there are few players in the NFL more valuable than Lamar Jackson. Or as rare talent-wise as he is. He’s a unicorn. You just don’t see players like this come around all that often. I can’t help but wonder how the Ravens managed to lose five games this season given how good Jackson has been.

Entering the playoffs, it’s going to be fascinating to see just how focused Jackson is with the Steelers coming to town for the third showdown of the season between those two teams.