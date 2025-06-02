NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team by their best player for 2025

24. Pittsburgh Steelers - TJ Watt, EDGE

TJ Watt is out of his prime but is still among the better pass rushers in the NFL. He comes in at 24th, and he also seems to want another contract extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

23. Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert, QB

A good-not-great QB, Justin Herbert seems to have hit a ceiling in the NFL. He's been a B+ QB his entire career and has gotten embarrassed in both of his playoff appearances.

22. New York Jets - Sauce Gardner, CB

Sauce Gardner is one of the NFL's top cornerbacks and is actually on quite the loaded New York Jets roster heading into the 2025 NFL Season.

21. Miami Dolphins - Tyreek Hill, WR

It's likely that Tyreek Hill is able to get back on track with another 1,000-yard season in 2025 if Tua Tagovailoa is able to stay on the field for a majority of the campaign.

20. New York Giants - Malik Nabers, WR

Malik Nabers would explode with stable QB play. He broke the 1,000-yard mark as a rookie in 2024 with what could have been the worst QB room in the NFL. He is someone to keep an eye on for 2025.

19. Houston Texans - Danielle Hunter, DE

Danielle Hunter has been very good for a very long time in this league. He began his career with the Vikings but signed with the Texans last offseason.

18. San Francisco 49ers - Trent Williams, LT

A future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Trent Williams still might have a couple of solid years up his sleeve.

17. Chicago Bears - Joe Thuney, OG

Joe Thuney was traded to the Chicago Bears this past offseason and instantly becomes their top player. He is a borderline Hall of Famer once he decides to hang it up.

16. Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford, QB

The magic of Matthew Stafford is still going strong - he comes in 16th in our power rankings and is still among the best QBs in the NFL.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB

Having Bijan Robinson in the backfield is going to go wonders for the development of Michael Penix Jr in the 2025 NFL season for the Falcons.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG

Quenton Nelson is one of the best guards in the NFL and may end up in the Hall of Fame one day. He may go down as the best draft pick that GM Chris Ballard will have ever made.

13. Dallas Cowboys - CeeDee Lamb, WR

CeeDee Lamb gets a new running mate in 2025, now playing alongside George Pickens. Lamb is elite and is 13th in our power rankings.