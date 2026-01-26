NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team eliminated from the playoffs

It's official - Super Bowl LX is set, as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks face each other in the final game of the 2025 season. The two teams played each other in the Super Bowl way back in 2014, so it's going to be another rematch. However, both teams are obviously completely different 11 years later.

Given the betting favorites before the season began, it is a massive shock to see New England and Seattle as the two remaining teams. There was a ton of parity in the NFL this year, and the playoffs thus far only reinforced that, but given the craziness that was the 2025 season, 2026 could be on another level.

There have been 12 teams eliminated from the 2025 NFL Playoffs thus far. Let's power rank them all ahead of Super Bowl LX in two weeks.

Power ranking the 12 NFL teams eliminated from the playoffs approaching Super Bowl LX

12. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers were a losing team in the regular season and are nothing more than that - Bryce Young played the best football of his career in 2025 but was largely average, if that. Until Carolina upgrades at QB, they won't go further than this. To give the team credit, though, they did give the LA Rams a run for their money in the Wild Card Round.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers went one and done in the playoffs again and now have Mike McCarthy as the head coach. Pittsburgh needs a roster reset in the worst way, but it seems like the franchise will again try to compete with the group they have while putting Band-Aids on key positions like quarterback. That isn't a recipe for success.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers sported the worst offensive line in the sport this year and lost Jesse Minter to the Baltimore Ravens head coaching job, so this team might not maintain their level of success in 2026, but Mike McDaniel is now the team's new offensive coordinator, which is a plus.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

It's an every-other-year thing for the Philadelphia Eagles, and the search for another new offensive coordinator has not gone well. Until people are ready to talk about the main issue with the offense, which is Jalen Hurts, people will continue to wonder why Philly is where they are.