NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team's top offensive playmaker for 2025

24. Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Ladd McConkey is not the most phyiscally imposing player ever, but he's someone who could catch a ton of passes for years to come with the Los Angeles Chargers. LA absolutely needs to add another wide receiver. They did remake their backfield with Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton.

23. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

I really had no idea where to put Ashton Jeanty in these power rankings. Given how limited Geno Smith is and how much Pete Carroll loves to run the football, Jeanty could rack up a ton of yards in 2025.

22. Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Some said that Marvin Harrison Jr didn't have a great season in year one given his draft pedigree, but he's already a very good wide receiver and might just shoot up these rankings when we do these next. Harrison is the son of NFL legend Marvin Harrison.

21. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Cleveland Browns

Jerry Jeudy had the first 1,000-yard receiving season of his career in 2024 with the Cleveland Browns. Will he be able to replicate it again with the mess that the Browns have in that QB room? If so, Jeudy might end up being a lot better than we think.

20. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

James Cook is a fun player who seems to want a new deal with the Buffalo Bills. Not quite a great player yet, Cook is still quite good and will be a centerpiece of the Buffalo Bills offense in 2025 unless something changes.

19. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is simply not in his prime anymore and was under 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since the 2019 NFL Season. He's 31 years old and might not have many more years in the NFL.

18. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

Breaking out in 2023, Nico Collins is a no. 1 wide receiver and a legitimate alpha. CJ Stroud's production also takes a huge hit when he's not on the field, as we saw in 2024.

17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs is a true pure runner and had a great year with the Green Bay Packers back in 2024. Can he replicate that year again for the offense in 2025?