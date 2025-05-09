NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team's top offensive playmaker for 2025

16. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor is another one of the best pure runners in the NFL and had a great stretch-run in 2024 for the Indianapolis Colts. Given their awful QB room, Taylor might again see a ton of carries.

15. DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

DJ Moore has quietly been one of the more productive players in the NFL since entering the league. He's on the Chicago Bears and might be able to again feast in 2025 with the new weapons that they added this offseason.

14. DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

DK Metcalf is a very good player, but he's on a horrific Pittsburgh Steelers team with no viable QB solution in sight.

13. Jaxon Smith Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a threating player from the slot and might quickly turn into Sam Darnold's favorite target for the 2025 NFL Season.

12. Brian Thomas Jr, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr had an excellent rookie season, and while I almost put Travis Hunter here, I would expect Thomas to have an insanely productive year two being that Hunter is going to get a ton of run at wide receiver.

11. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson is 3/3 on 1,000-yard seasons despite the New York Jets having horrid QB play. If anything, that should show the Jets front office just how valuable Wilson is. He should be signing a long-term extension at some point in the near future.

10. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua just missed out on a 1,000-yard season in 2024 but did have 1,486 in his first year in the NFL. A legitimate no. 1 player at the position, Nacua playing with Matthew Stafford really helps, as Stafford loves feeding his best players. (see: Cooper Kupp and Calvin Johnson)

9. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

Malik Nabers' rookie season was insanely impressive given the dysfunction he had to deal with at the QB position. If nothing else, Russell Wilson should be able to feed his best playmakers, so Nabers might erupt for a huge year two. He's just inside the top-10 in our power rankings.