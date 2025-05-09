NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team's top offensive playmaker for 2025

8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

I am still ranking Christian McCaffrey this high even with his recent injuries. When he's on the field, there are few players more dynamic in the NFL on either side of the ball.

7. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Now with George Pickens in the picture, we might just see CeeDee Lamb explode for the best season of his NFL career. One of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Lamb comes in at seventh in our NFL power rankings.

6. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson might get a ridiculously heavy workload in 2025 given that the Atlanta Falcons will be handing the reigns over to Michael Penix Jr. Could Robinson flirt with a 2,000-yard rushing season?

5. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs is just absolutely insane. He might be the best dual-threat running back in the NFL and has just eaten up a ton of yards for the Detroit Lions in his first two years in the NFL. Gibbs is only entering his prime and is fifth on our list.

4. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry just missed out on his second 1,000 yard season, which is just flat-out insanity. Henry might end up in the Hall of Fame when it's all said and done, and he's still producing as he gets on the wrong side of 30 years old.

3. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Rushing for over 2,000 yards in 2024, Saquon Barkley just put a ton of momentum behind a potential Hall of Fame career. He'll need a few more prolific seasons, but we all saw just how crucial he was to the success of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

With the wide receiver triple crown in 2024, Ja'Marr Chase could have easily been no. 1 on this list, but I just could not put him there right now. He'll be second in our power rankings and is only getting better and still firmly in his prime.

1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Already on a Hall of Fame pace, Justin Jefferson is simply excellent and is going to be a huge boost to JJ McCarthy's development for the Minnesota Vikings. All 31 other teams would absolutely trade for Jefferson if that opportunity ever came up. He is the best offensive playmaker in the NFL and first in our power rankings.