NFL Power Rankings: Ranking likely breakout teams from every division

6. AFC West: Las Vegas Raiders

I really struggled where I should slot the Raiders on a list like this, because they are pretty similar to the Cardinals in a lot of ways. The biggest difference between the two teams was the deciding factor, ultimately: The quarterback position.

While the Cardinals might have slightly better offensive skill talent, the Raiders have the quarterback position figured out. At least, on paper they have it figured out. Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, the #1 pick in this year's draft, at least gives the Raiders a chance to be a breakout team this coming season, though we don't know when he's going to play.

The Raiders also play in a brutal division with the Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos.

They have made some very necessary upgrades to that defense in Las Vegas, and we're all excited to see how Klint Kubiak does after what we saw last season with the Seahawks.

5. NFC East: New York Giants

I'm simultaneously very intrigued by the New York Giants while also being super skeptical that everything is going to come together all at once for John Harbaugh. I don't want to go so far as to say that Harbaugh bit off more than he can chew with this job, but the Giants are much more complicated than meets the eye.

A lot of the reasons to be excited about this team are dealing with injuries, or concerning injury history. That starts at the quarterback position with Jaxson Dart and his playing style leaving him susceptible. The injury timeline with Malik Nabers could have him out at the start of the season. What is Cam Skattebo going to look like coming back from injury?

Defensively, this team has an awesome group of rushers on paper, but they also moved on from Dexter Lawrence, which is a loss that can't be overstated.

I love a lot of pieces of this Giants team on paper, and when healthy. Especially with John Harbaugh running the show, you could see a healthy Giants team making some noise this coming season. But the injuries and injury history are making me pause a bit.