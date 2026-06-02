NFL Power Rankings: Ranking likely breakout teams from every division

2. NFC South: New Orleans Saints

The Saints finished the 2025 season really strong, and one of the biggest surprise developments around the entire NFL last season was the emergence of rookie Tyler Shough in the second half of the year.

There were some who saw it coming with Shough, but let's be honest: That was a stunner for almost everybody.

The Saints may have stumbled upon a franchise quarterback, and the decisions they made in the 2026 offseason indicate they believe that to be the case. They landed running back Travis Etienne and left guard David Edwards in free agency to boost the offense. They brought back Kaden Elliss, a tremendous pressure player from the off-ball linebacker position.

They used their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who adds more explosiveness alongside Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson. The pieces are really all there for this team to take a huge step forward, possibly even winning the NFC South this coming season. They're in a wide-open situation.

1. AFC South: Tennessee Titans

I'm definitely buying Tennessee Titans stock this upcoming season. Yes, the Titans play in an extremely competitive division with three teams who were legitimately fighting for 1st place last season (Colts, Jaguars, Texans), but Tennessee could surprise a lot of people.

What are the top ingredients for a breakout team?

You have to have the right head coach, and I love the Titans landing Robert Saleh after his year back with the 49ers. Not only that, but they have the right guy in charge of the offense with Brian Daboll running the show.

You also have to have a young quarterback ready to emerge, and the glimpses we saw from Cam Ward last year prove that he's ready to take that jump. The Titans also surrounded him with better weapons this offseason, bringing in Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate at receiver.

Most importantly, you have to upgrade in the trenches, and the Titans have absolutely done that with the additions of guys like John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, and 1st-round pick Keldric Faulk. This team could be very dangerous.