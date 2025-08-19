NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely first-time Super Bowl winners

There are 12 teams in the NFL that have never won the Super Bowl. Let's power rank them right here for 2025. Maybe 2025 is the year that a first-time Super Bowl winner happens? We have not seen that in a little while, so perhaps the NFL world is due for one.

Well, there are 12 teams, and I can only imagine how desperate some of these franchises are for a Super Bowl championship. As we creep closer to the 2025 NFL Season, we power ranked the 12 Super Bowl-less teams.

Let's get into these rankings here.

Power ranking the most likely first-time Super Bowl winners

12. Cleveland Browns

Arguably the worst team in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns could not be further away from the Super Bowl this year. They do not have a franchise QB in sight and largely have a below-average roster. The Deshaun Watson trade truly threw this team off the rails for years to come.

11. Tennessee Titans

Taking Cam Ward with the first overall pick is a great first step, but taking a QB first overall does not guarantee success at all, and the Tennessee Titans feel like they are years away from being a legitimate team, even in the weaker AFC South.

10. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers do have some strong position groups all over the roster, but the coaching and quarterback situations do not feel all that secure. Bryce Young did play well down the stretch in the 2024 NFL Season, so that could be something, but for now, Carolina is among the worst teams in the league.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars hired Liam Coen as their head coach, so they could have just put in a nice long-term plan on the offensive side of the ball, but so much has to go right for this team to even sniff a winning record in the 2025 NFL Season. Jacksonville is ninth in our power rankings.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Another team that simply needs a ton to go right in 2025, the Atlanta Falcons have a second-year QB in Michael Penix Jr who does have all the necessary tools and pieces around him to breakout.

7. Arizona Cardinals

A fun team with the potential to earn a Wild Card spot this year, the Arizona Cardinals are on the right track and did go from four wins to eight in 2024, so they are putting something notable together.