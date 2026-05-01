NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely Super Bowl matchups for the 2026 season

4. Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

Now with some new teams here, the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers are regulars in the playoffs. The 49ers have made the Super Bowl twice since 2019, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs both times, and the Buffalo Bills just cannot get over the hump.

Many thought that 2025 was going to be the year that Buffalo finally made that jump, but it was another Divisional Round exit. The upcoming season's results aren't based on what happened in the past, so there's always a shot that Buffalo can get over the hump.

The team is consistently among the best in the NFL, and as long as Josh Allen is in his prime, it's possible until it isn't. The 49ers are consistently one of the most well-coached teams in the league, and it really wouldn't be a surprise if they found a way to sneak back into the Super Bowl.

3. Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks

Now getting into some repeat teams, the Broncos and Seahawks meeting in the Super Bowl was something that was firmly on the table last year, especially if Bo Nix did not break his ankle. Many, in fact, were expecting this matchup. Denver and Seattle met in the Super Bowl back in the 2013 NFL Season, when Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson were the quarterbacks.

Both teams are, arguably, the two most talented rosters in the league, and these franchises don't have many weaknesses from the top, down.

2. Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo and Los Angeles would be a fun matchup. Los Angeles made it to the Super Bowl and won back in 2021. Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay have done this before and could be the best team in the league, and with the amount of change the Bills have made this offseason, their odds could have surely increased.

Two superstar quarterbacks could represent their respective conferences in the Super Bowl this year.

1. Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams

Our most likely Super Bowl matchup in our power rankings would be the two conference championship game losers from 2025. Both teams, even with few roster holes, managed to get better this offseason, and there really isn't anything stopping these squads from making a run. The coaching is elite, and the rosters are loaded.