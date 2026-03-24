NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely Super Bowl winners for 2026

The 2025 NFL Season definitely brought some shocking results. Much of the year was dominated by parity, and some division winners like the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Denver Broncos just were not expected by many.

It ended with the Seattle Seahawks throttling the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Both New England and Seattle actually missed the playoffs the year prior, and overall, not many predicted correctly how this past season was going to turn out. This could set the stage for an even more exciting 2026 season.

Now that the main wave of free agency is over, and the 2026 NFL Draft is in reach, let's power-rank the most likely teams that could win the Super Bowl in the upcoming season.

Power ranking the most likely Super Bowl winners for the 2026 NFL Season

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

Not only were the Jaguars a great team in 2025, but they did this under first-year head coach, Liam Coen. It's clear that Coen is the right man for the job, but a slight regression could be coming. Jacksonville hasn't been able to add a ton of talent due to cap constraints, and they lost both Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency.

The Jaguars are still going to be a great team and should be able to capture the AFC South title if all goes well, but their chances at a Super Bowl aren't quite as high as others in the AFC right now.

9. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have not only shored up the offensive line this offseason, but they managed to improve the defense as well. Top to bottom, this is one of the best rosters in the NFL, and that does go a long way.

Sure, CJ Stroud needs to elevate his game, but there is nothing to say he can't do that in 2026. Even if Stroud is the 12th-best quarterback in the NFL in 2026, we could see the Texans winning the Super Bowl in a similar fashion that the Seahawks did in 2025.