NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely Super Bowl winners for 2026

8. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have made it to the Super Bowl in the even-numbered years since 2022, losing four years ago and winning it in 2024. It's an interesting trend, as in 2021, 2023, and 2025, they've got one-and-done in the playoffs.

Well, it's going to be the 2026 season, so I guess we should pencil them into the Super Bowl! Philly has again brought in a new offensive coordinator and still sport a top-tier roster. I'm not sure it's quite as good as some people think, but the Eagles typically always find a way to win a ton of games, and it would be the most 'Eagles' thing to emerge as a juggernaut in 2026.

7. Chicago Bears

Chicago went 11-6 in 2025 and won the NFC South. They've remade the secondary a bit and do sport a very strong roster. Honestly, much of what the Bears accomplish in 2026 will come to down whether Caleb Williams makes a year three leap or not. If he does, and if that completion percentage improves, Chicago is going to be in a great spot.

If not, the Bears will regress. Overall, though, it would be reasonably realistic to suggest that Chicago can build on what they accomplished in 2026 and make a run to the Super Bowl.

6. New England Patriots

The Patriots schedule is going to get a bit harder, but that doesn't mean they'll regress. New England did have one of the easiest schedules we've seen back in 2025, but not only was Drake Maye an MVP candidate, but this team did just make it to the Super Bowl.

They were there - at the big game, so why can't they get back? The roster has gotten better, and I really would not be shocked if the team had an AJ Brown trade up their sleeve when the summer months hit.

5. San Francisco 49ers

It was another injury-riddled year for the San Francisco 49ers, but they did go 12-5 and advanced into the Divisional Round. All it might take for 2026 is for the team to stay healthy - they've been to the Super Bowl in 2019 and 2023, so it's not about not being able to get there.