NFL Power Rankings: Ranking playoff chances for all 2023 NFC playoff teams
Time flies when it comes to an NFL season. Week 12 of 2024 has already begun, and it started with a thriller. The Browns surprised the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-19, on Thursday night at Cleveland. Mike Tomlin’s club remains atop the AFC North with an 8-3 record.
Earlier this week, there was a look at last year’s AFC playoff field and those seven teams’ 2024 postseason chances. As was the case with that piece, there’s a link enclosed (via NFL.com) when it comes to each team’s current percentage when it comes to the playoffs in ’24.
Hence, it’s time to check out the NFC’s seven postseason clubs from a year ago and what are each club’s chances of returning to the playoffs. Let’s not bury the lead. Three of this conference’s four defending division champions have some serious work to do.
A look at the NFC’s 2023 postseason participants and their playoff chances this season
1. Detroit Lions (9-1)
Dan Campbell’s club owns the longest current winning streak in the league, has an NFL-best plus-159 scoring differential, and is averaging a league-high 33.6 points per game. However, the Vikings (8-2) and Packers (7-3) are right on the heels in the powerful NFC North.
So why are the Lions at the top of this list? Campbell’s club is 5-0 on the road, and two of those wins came at Minnesota and at Lambeau Field. The Lions also own a 6-1 vs. the conference. Campbell’s talented team has plenty of momentum these days.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)
After splitting their first four games, including an ugly 33-16 loss to the Buccaneers at Tampa in Week 4. However, the Eagles are now on a six-game roll that includes wins over each of their three NFC East rivals (by a combined 88-27 score). Nick Sirianni’s team has been equally successful at home (4-1) as on the road (4-1).
Former Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts key the NFL’s ground game, and the Birds’ defense has allowed the fewest total yards per game. Philadelphia owns a 3-0 record vs. their NFC East rivals. Not surprising is the fact is that Sirianni’s club is in the mix for the NFC’s top seed.
3. Green Bay Packers (7-3)
Matt LaFleur’s club is in a very intriguing position. The Packers are two games out of first place in the NFC North, and one game behind the second-place Vikings. However, Green Bay has dropped both of its home games to Minnesota and Detroit. Still, this team has the fourth-best record in the conference behind the Lions (9-1), Eagles (8-2), and Vikings (8-2).
Green Bay also has a talented quarterback in Jordan Love, but he’s thrown at least one interception in each of his eight appearances this season. While unseating the Lions in the division may be a tall order, they are in good position to grab at least a wild card berth again.
4. Los Angeles Rams (5-5)
Sean McVay and company are apparently looking to repeat history. A year ago, the Rams dropped six of their first nine games. They regrouped to finish 7-1 and grab a wild card invitation. This season, Los Angeles lost its first two games and entered their off-week with a 1-4 mark.
McVay’s club has lost only once since then, and are obviously right in the mix when it comes to the muddled NFC West. The Rams are 2-1 vs. their division rivals, and will play three of their final four games vs. their NFC West foes. It’s also worth noting that this club is 3-4 within the conference, including a loss to the contending Packers.
5. San Francisco 49ers (5-5)
Could the reigning NFC champions actually miss out on the playoffs for the first time since 2020? It would be somewhat ironic, considering Kyle Shanahan’s club reached Super Bowl LIV in 2019, then bottomed out a year later.
That would be an unfortunate case for the 49ers, who were without Christian McCaffrey for the first eight games and lost wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for the season during the Week 7 loss to the Chiefs. This has been a turnover-prone team (13 in 10 games) that has dug themselves a hole in the NFC West. The 49ers are 1-3 vs. their division rivals, including home losses to the Cardinals and Seahawks.
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)
The reigning NFC South champions got off to a solid 4-2 start, and are the only team to knock off the Lions this season—at Detroit no less. However, Todd Bowles’ club finds itself in the midst of a four-game losing streak, and the defense ranks 30th in the league in total yards and passing yards allowed per game.
On the other side of the ball, wideout Chris Godwin went down in Week 7 and was lost for the rest of 2024, but getting wide receiver Mike Evans back is a huge plus. While the Buccaneers were swept by the first-place Falcons this season, Atlanta (off this week) has dropped to 6-5 after two consecutive setbacks.
7. Dallas Cowboys (3-7)
Talk about a freefall? In each of the previous three seasons, Mike McCarthy’s club finished with a 12-5 record, won the NFC East in 2021 and ’23, and earned a playoff berth in 2022. Now the Cowboys are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and five full games behind the first-place Eagles. Dallas owns a 1-5 mark vs. NFC teams.
Jerry Jones’ team hasn’t won a game at home all season, and the losses at AT&T Stadium have been ugly. Dak Prescott is on the shelf for the rest of the year, and this team hasn’t shown a lot of life lately. The Cowboys have allowed 33 offensive touchdowns, and the worst may be yet to come.