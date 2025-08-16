NFL Power Rankings: Ranking projected AFC starting QBs for the 2025 season

12. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

I really, truly do not get the fascination with Geno Smith. There is a reason why the Seattle Seahawks traded him for a third-round pick this offseason. He's probably the 22nd-best QB in the NFL and is just nothing special at all.

The aging Pete Carroll may have been the only head coach in the NFL who wanted Smith to start for his team, and it's going to be a short-term thing in Las Vegas. The Raiders have shaky talent along their offensive line and a below-average defense, so things are going to go as expected in 2025.

11. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars broke out in the 2022 NFL Season but have not been able to find that success since. With Liam Coen as the new head coach, you get the sense that this is their best-possible chance at figuring things out in the Lawrence era. The former first overall pick is honestly pretty average at this point, but he's still got a bit of upside and can really do a little bit of everything at the position.

10. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is going to shoot up this list, and when we're doing these power rankings a year from now, it would not shock me if Maye was well inside the top-10. He played a lot better as a rookie than the statistics might indicate, and he's now on a team with a much more secure offensive line, a proven head coach in Mike Vrabel, and a future Hall of Fame coordinator in Josh McDaniels.

Maye and the New England Patriots are absolutely on the right track. The arrow is pointing up in a big way for this franchise.

9. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

To be fair to Aaron Rodgers, he did throw for 28 touchdown passes in the 2024 NFL Season with the New York Jets and also was a lot better down the stretch. Now on his third career team, Rodgers is likely retiring after this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but everyone can see that Rodgers isn't the passer he once was.