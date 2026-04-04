NFL Power Rankings: Ranking projected QB starters in the NFC for 2026

10. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

A below-average passer who is apparently tough to coach sometimes and can't operate a consistent drop-back game, Jalen Hurts is an average, at best, quarterback who has benefitted from being on a few superteams during his career. The Philadelphia Eagles should draft a quarterback this year to put some pressure on Hurts, as his seat has to be slowly getting warmer.

9. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The entirety of the Tampa Bay offense took a massive step back in 2025. Baker Mayfield has still been one of the most prolific passers in the NFL since signing with the Buccaneers, but this unit does need to prove itself again. Mayfield does struggle with keeping the ball out of harm's way sometimes, but when he's on and it's the right situation, you'd struggle to find many better quarterbacks.

8. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams' completion percentage is a massive issue, but he does appear to have a clutch gene. In 2026, you'd love to see Williams shoring up the more finer parts of his game, but the foundational is there for Williams to be a 'future' elite player.

7. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels struggled to stay on the field for Washington in 2025 and does drop a bit in our power rankings, as it does not matter how good a player is - if they cannot stay on the field, it simply does not matter.

6. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is a solid quarterback. He can do a bit of everything, but he doesn't really do anything at an elite level. The San Francisco 49ers will continue winning a ton of games with this current setup, but Purdy just doesn't have much in his career that would make you believe he's an elite player.

5. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold threw a ton of interceptions in 2025 and actually didn't play quite as well with Seattle as he did in 2024 with the Vikings, but you can't argue with how the season ended. Darnold is never going to be an elite passer, but he's yet another example of a quarterback revivinng their career with a new team.

4. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has all the tools in his arsenal to be an elite passer, but we just have not seen he and the Green Bay Packers ascend to that level. The Packers are continually a Wild Card team, and Love himself is a continually above-average quarterback. At some point, the Packers have to find that extra gear, right?

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott had an outstanding season, but a bottom-tier defense washed it away. With an average unit in 2026, the Dallas Cowboys will be back in the playoffs. Prescott does come under fire a lot, but he's consistently among the most efficient passers in the NFL and is a savant pre-snap.

2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is underrated in my opinion, primarily due to the fact that he's a pure pocket passer and just does not make those jaw-dropping plays that the dual-threat passers make. Goff was again hyper-efficient for the Detroit Lions in 2025 and plays a game that is sustainable for the next five or more years. Goff is no. 2 in our power rankings and does the most important quarterback things better than most.

1. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

The reiging MVP is the best quarterback in the NFL right now and might still have another year or two left in the tank. Matthew Stafford was consistently the top passer in the NFL, but some defensive struggles down the stretch prevented LA from winning it all.