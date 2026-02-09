NFL Power Rankings: Ranking projected starting quarterbacks for 2026 season

16. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is an averag quarterback, folks, and with some of the early rumblings with the Philadelphia Eagles heading into the offseason, I believe we could see Hurts himself not do anything special in 2026 without a superteam being around him.

15. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson was another mobile quarterback that struggled to stay healthy in 2025. This has to bump him down our power rankings, as the top ability in the NFL has and always will be availability. Jackson can still emerge as one of the three best quarterbacks in the NFL, though.

14. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams simply has to get that completion percentage up, and that's the main thing that could hold him back in 2026. Williams and the Chicago Bears had a great season, but Williams himself has to work on completing more passes. It's honestly that simple.

13. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is the most 'good' quarterback in the NFL. He's not going to ever really take a game over, but he's functional at everything you want a franchise quarterback to be functional at. As long as he's with the San Francisco 49ers, they'll continue to win a good bit of games.

12. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold did largely struggle with turnovers during the 2025 season, and his passing touchdown production also took a hit from 2024 intio 2025. He'll still be looked at as one of the better quarterbacks in the league going forward, though.

11. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

There were a ton of starting passers that missed time in 2025. Joe Burrow was one of them. He'll likely head into 2026 fully healthy, but health has been a massive concern for him.

10. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL near the end of the 2025 NFL Season, and his status for Week 1 is not a guarantee, but Mahomes probably thinks he can make it back into the lineup. The last bit of play we have see from him, though, was nothing overly special.

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

This is as good as we'll see Justin Herbert in the NFL. He's really not close to being an elite quarterback and has had a few postseason stinkers. Outside of some nice statistics in the regular season, what else separates Herbert from other passers in the league? Still, though, he deserves a ton of credit for being efficient every season.