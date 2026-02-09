NFL Power Rankings: Ranking projected starting quarterbacks for 2026 season

8. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers stumbled to the finish line in 2025 and were one-and-done in the playoffs this year. However, Love really made some strides in 2025 as a passer and could continue that high level of play into 2026.

7. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

If you can't see it yet with Bo Nix, I do not know what to tell you. Nix is easily inside our top-10, especially after his insane Divisional Round performance, and especially after watching how inept the Broncos offense was in the AFC Championship Game.

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is no. 6 in our quarterback power rankings. We all know how good Allen can be. He's the MVP winner from 2024 and has the capability to win the MVP yet again in 2026. However, the playoff exits are beginning to pile up.

5. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence ended the 2025 NFL Season on a hot streak, and if that can continue heading into 2026, the Jacksonville Jaguars will see their quarterback ascend to top-5 status, perhaps ever higher. It finally seems like the Jaguars have something special brewing.

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott's stellar 2025 season was wasted due to a below-average defense, and it's really a shame that I had to type that out. At the end of the day, though, Prescott was among the most efficient quarterbacks in the league, and if the Dallas Cowboys can just field an average defense, they'll be back in the postseason in 2026.

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

In a similiar 2025 situation as Prescott, Jared Goff was also insanely efficient but not in the postseason. Like the Cowboys, the Detroit Lions have to get the defense right, but that doesn't take away from Goff's ridiculous level of play in 2025.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye nearly won the NFL MVP this year and is likely on the doorstep of a shocking New England Patriots dynasty. He's no. 2 in our power rankings after a season for the record books.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford won the MVP this year and was, by far, the best quarterback in the NFL. He'll ride into 2026 as the league's best passer and could have at least one more notable year ahead of him for the Los Angeles Rams.