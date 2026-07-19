NFL Power Rankings: Ranking QBs from the past 3 NFL Draft classes

10. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are having a quarterback competition during the 2026 offseason between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, but I'm not convinced it's an actual "competition".

The Browns, as an organization, don't stand to gain anything from Deshaun Watson playing a single snap for them this season. They are basically just waiting things out until his contract expires, which is after this upcoming season. Does anyone really think the Browns are going to bring back Deshaun Watson after this year?

His sole purpose (my theory), is going to be to push Shedeur Sanders as much as possible, but Sanders will inevitably end up the Week 1 starter unless he's an abject disaster through camp and the preseason. And I don't see that being the case.

Keep in mind, Sanders was almost unanimously considered a 1st-round pick coming out of Colorado, and even the initial reports that he could fall out of the 1st round last year were met with utter shock. His fall in the draft was a completely unexpected (and probably unwarranted) development.

But Sanders has plenty of talent, and there's much better talent around him in Cleveland now. The upgraded offensive line alone will help in a big way, but the Browns need to give him the season to see what he can do with the opportunity.

9. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

You can say that the past is the best predictor of the future in some instances, but you don't want it to be true when it comes to injury history. Unfortunately, Michael Penix Jr. came into the NFL with some significant concerns about his durability after multiple major knee injuries at the college level, and that has been an issue now in the NFL.

Penix is currently recovering from a third torn ACL, this time to his left knee. He tore his right ACL in college twice.

The durability concerns with Penix go beyond the knee, but he's obviously a very talented player. When we've seen Penix at full strength, he absolutely looks capable of being the Falcons's full-time starter, but those have been mere glimpses at this point.

The team's decision to sign Tua Tagovailoa (the guy Penix was compared to coming out of Washington) tells us everything we need to know. The organization has serious doubts about whether or not Penix is the long-term answer, and they're prepared if they have to move on.