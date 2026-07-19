NFL Power Rankings: Ranking QBs from the past 3 NFL Draft classes

6. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Rookie quarterbacks taking over the team that just earned the #1 overall pick are rarely in good enough situations to just go out and dominate in their first NFL seasons. It's usually going to be more like what we saw from Cam Ward in 2025:

Plenty of high moments, plenty of rookie moments, and plenty of work to be done by the front office in supporting and surrounding the franchise quarterback.

Ward showed one thing for sure: He can be a franchise quarterback. The Titans obviously believe that to be the case as well, because they went out and got him a lot of help in the 2026 offseason. In addition to significantly upgrading the defensive front, the Titans got Ward some weapons in the passing game.

They brought in Wan'Dale Robinson, fresh off of his first 1,000-yard season with the Giants, as well as Ohio State star Carnell Tate with the 4th overall pick. Seeing the progression last year of young players like Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, the Titans might have a little something going for the 2026 season. Ward is expected to take a huge jump in his game overall.

5. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

If there is one quarterback prospect who seems to be the consensus potential breakout star for the 2026 season, it has to be New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Dart's rookie season was hindered only by injuries, because otherwise, he had a lot of folks thinking that the Giants might make a little run in the second half of the season. Even without Malik Nabers healthy, Dart showed off his elite talent during the 2025 season.

He finished with over 2,200 yards passing, 15 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and a whopping 9 rushing touchdowns. The problem? Dart kept running into issues with his reckless playing style. The Giants' previous coaching staff wasn't exactly doing him favors, either, but Dart was pulled from games a handful of times with concussion symptoms before ultimately suffering a head injury in Week 10 that sidelined him for multiple games.

Even with his playing style a consideration, the talent with Jaxson Dart is undeniable. The Giants appear to have a much higher ceiling as a franchise because of him, but how long are we going to have to wait to see he and Malik Nabers on the field together?