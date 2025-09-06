NFL Power Rankings: Ranking QBs under the most pressure as Week 1 continues

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is a perfectly fine franchise QB. He's good, sometimes very good, but the issue, at least in my eyes, with Herbert, is that he's been the same exact QB each year of his NFL career, and it doesn't feel like he's ever really improved. It honestly feels like he came into the NFL with a very high floor but a no-so-high ceiling.

He's not an elite QB but can put up some nice statistics in the regular season. The LA Chargers have gotten embarrassed in both playoff games in the Justin Herbert era, and there really isn't anything that separates him from many of his QB peers besides being huge with a cannon of a right arm. He's got to prove himself one way or another in 2025, so he's on our list.

7. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo NIx and the Denver Broncos are trending in the right direction, but all of a sudden, this team is getting a ton of hype, and with Nix entering a crucial second year in the NFL, you get the sense that the Broncos will either emerge as a contender or endure a sophomore slump from their QB, which is possible.

Nix is simply better than most people expected and could still have more of a ceiling. However, coming into the NFL, many people looked at Nix as being a 'low-ceiling' type of QB who would hit his stride early on in the NFL. Only time will tell for Bo Nix and the Broncos.

6. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

When is it time to have a conversation about Trevor Lawrence? He's been in the NFL for four years now, and while the Jaguars did make the playoffs in 2022 and even win a playoff game, this franchise has fallen into an abyss over the past two seasons. While Lawrence doesn't get all the blame, he shoulders some.

He came into the NFL as a 'can't miss' propect who also had the generational label follow him. Now that he's got an innovative offensive head coach in Liam Coen and a new weapon in Travis Hunter, Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense could be lethal in 2025. However, what if Trevor Lawrence simply isn't that good? What if he remains as the average QB he currently is?

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Another QB who falls into the same category that Trevor Lawrence does is Kyler Murray, who has been solid-good for years upon years now. The Arizona Cardinals are set to field quite the competitive roster, and it's important to remember that this team was 6-4 at one point in 2024, so they're close, but if Murray can't take another step forward, which he hasn't done, will he ever?

Would this newer Cardinals regime continue to stick with him if it's another 'ho-hum' season from their QB1?