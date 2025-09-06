NFL Power Rankings: Ranking QBs under the most pressure as Week 1 continues

4. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

To his credit, Tua Tagovailoa has never finished any season during his career with a losing record, so he is a winner. However, his limited ceiling is obvious, and the Miami Dolphins are in for a major season in 2025. You get the sense that wholesale change could be made if the team doesn't get back into the playoffs.

And if a new regime were to come aboard, would that guarantee Tagovailoa survives? It's clear that he's a good, not great quarterback, but perhaps he can change the narrative in 2025. He still has very good weapons around him and is capable of staying on the field for a full season, even if he's barely done it. Tua Tagovailoa is under some pressure in 2025.

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are in for an interesting season. The team hired Ben Johnson and fixed their offensive line in the offseason, which were great moves, but it's time for this team to go out there and prove itself, as the roster has more talent than you think, and Williams was another QB given the generational label coming into the NFL.

The Bears have also suffered for years now and haven't even had a 4,000-yard passer in their franchises' history. It feels like much of this could come to a boiling point in 2025, whether good or bad. Caleb Williams holds the entire fanbase on his fingertips and is under insane pressure.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has done everything there is to do in the NFL besides appear in and win a Super Bowl. He's helped the Buffalo Bills to a ton of AFC East titles and won his first MVP award in 2024. Buffalo has simply run out of accomplishments to attain, besides one.

And in 2024, many people had predicted Buffalo to win it all, but they again fell to the Chiefs in the playoffs. There isn't much more to say, here. Josh Allen is under a ton of pressure in 2025.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Not a single QB in the NFL is under more pressure than Lamar Jackson, who is an all-time quarterback. He would walk into the Hall of Fame if he retired today. However, the one thing that has evaded him, obviously, is playoff success and a Super Bowl title.

Jackson and the Ravens seem to crumble when the playoffs roll around, and the franchise has not won multiple games in the playoffs since 2012. Lamar Jackson has a 3-5 record in the playoffs, tossing 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Will Jackson continue to be known as a regular season QB, or does he and the Ravens have a Super Bowl run up their sleeves in 2025?