NFL Power Rankings: Ranking quarterbacks 30 years old and up for 2026

6. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (31 years old)

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now entering his fourth season, Baker Mayfield has made two Pro Bowls, has amassed a 27-24 record, and has thrown 95 touchdowns, 37 interceptions, and has earned a strong 97.4 passer rating.

On paper, Mayfield is quite a player, and he has been one of the more prolific passers in the NFL since arriving in Tampa. He's averaging 239.9 yards per game with the Buccaneers, but what we've seen with Mayfield is a clear ceiling. He's a good quarterback, but really nothing more. Solidly the 13th-ish best quarterback in the NFL, Mayfield can help teams win games, but he can also be the reason why they lose.

Mayfield is No. 6 in our power rankings and would definitely be an upgrade over other team's starting quarterbacks, but he's a limited player overall.

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (32 years old)

Dak Prescott has consistently been an efficient quarterback, and he's done it in this league for a decade now. Prescott does get a lot of hate for the lack of playoff success with the Dallas Cowboys, but that isn't all his fault.

In 2025, especially, Prescott had to deal with some horrendous defense, and he's only one player, so there's only so much he can do. Definitely more of a pocket passer, Prescott's efficiency continued in 2025, and given his style of play, there's nothing to say he can't sustain this for another five seasons.

4. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (31 years old)

Jared Goff is another quarterback from the 2016 NFL Draft who just continues to churn out great seasons. Goff has no fewer than 29 touchdown passes in each of the last four seasons, and he has 101 touchdown passes with the Detroit Lions over the past three. Goff is going to end his career near the top of a ton of all-time quarterback leaderboards, and it just goes to show you how consistent he's been for this long.