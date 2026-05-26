NFL Power Rankings: Ranking quarterbacks 30 years old and up for 2026

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (30 years old)

Already a Hall of Famer, Patrick Mahomes comes in at No. 3 in our power rankings. Given that Mahomes is 30 years old, and the Kansas City Chiefs have gone through some roster turnover recently, it's clear that this new era could be the 'start' of Mahomes' back nine of his career.

The old Chiefs are gone, and we haven't really seen Mahomes light up the stat sheet as he has in his early-career years. Still, though, this is Mahomes we're talking about, and whenever we doubt him and the Chiefs, they come firing back.

I do have concerns about this return from a major knee injury, but even if he takes a month or so to get fully going in the regular season, he's still, at worst, a top-5 passer in the NFL.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (30 years old)

Josh Allen is truly a super-human. He's accomplished all there is to accomplish in the NFL besides winning the Super Bowl, and the years of playoff exits are beginning to have us doubting if he can get over the hump.

Allen, though, can do everything at the position, and he's already one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks of all-time. As the years go on, though, time is going to be running out, and now that Allen is 30 years old, there is sort of this unofficial age benchmark that he's now hit that could make things much more urgent.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (38 years old)

The reigning MVP, Matthew Stafford, may not have more than a couple of years left in the NFL, so the urgency is at an all-time high now. Given how good the Los Angeles Rams were last year, many in that organization may have felt like that was the year to win it all.

But as long as Stafford is playing well, the Rams are going to continue going all-in. Stafford was truly a tier or two above his peers in 2025, and even if he were to regress a bit, he'd still be a top-5 player. Now 38 years old, Stafford might eyeball that 40 years old mark as the end of his Hall of Fame career.