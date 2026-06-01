NFL Power Rankings: Ranking Super Bowl contenders after blockbuster trades

4. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers, despite again being injured a ton, still won 12 games and got into the second round of the playoffs. We have seen the Kyle Shanahan-led Niners make two Super Bowls, as his teams typically elevate their game when the playoffs roll around.

Sure, the drafting hasn't been great, but the front office hasn't been afraid to make big-time moves, and all we really need to see from this group in 2026 is better injury luck, and they're not the only team on this list that fits into this category.

3. Seattle Seahawks

The defending Super Bowl champions drop a bit in our contender power rankings. Losing Kenneth Walker III and Riq Woolen in free agency is going to hurt, and a Super Bowl hangover is something that has followed teams before.

I would also argue that Seattle's roster isn't the best in the NFL and may have gotten passed up big-time by a fellow NFC West team. Sure, this team did just win it all, but it's incredibly difficult to repeat in the NFL, as history would tell us Seattle would struggle to achieve the same level of success in 2026 as they did in 2025.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos added Jaylen Waddle in a trade this offseason to finally give the offense what it was missing. On paper, this could be the best team in the league. Sporting an elite offensive line and the best pass-rush in the NFL, Denver does have the formula to win the Super Bowl, and had Bo Nix not broken his ankle against the Bills, it's not a stretch to think that Denver would have won it all.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams take the top spot in our Super Bowl contender power rankings, and this should not be a shock. Adding Garrett to the defense wasn't the first big-time move the Rams made on that side of the ball this offseason, as they also added a pair of stud cornerbacks in Trent McDuffie, also via trade, and Jaylen Watson in free agency.

Los Angeles clearly identified areas where they wanted to get better and left no crumbs in doing just that. On paper, the Garrett trade pushes this roster over the top - it's unquestionably the most talented group in the NFL, and while there are some in-between teams that could win the Super Bowl but also might not, the Rams are firmly in the 'Super Bowl or bust' category and top our power rankings.