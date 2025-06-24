NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams by their best defensive player for 2025

24. Washington Commanders - Daron Payne, DT

Daron Payne has been a steady force for the Washington Commanders for years and has 73 QB hits in his first seven years in the NFL.

23. Carolina Panthers - Derrick Brown, DT

I think we forget how good Derrick Brown is. He played in just one game in the 2024 NFL Season, but did amass 103 total tackles for the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Season.

22. Atlanta Falcons - Jessie Bates III, SAF

Jessie Bates III may actually be a bit underrated? If the Atlanta Falcons can finally figure out something on defense in 2025, Bates may finally get the attention he deserves.

21. Los Angeles Chargers - Derwin James, SAF

A four-time Pro Bowler, Derwin James has played in 32 regular season games over the last two seasons and has figured out how to stay on the field after playing in just five games across the 2019 and 2020 NFL Seasons.

20. Los Angeles Rams - Jared Verse, EDGE

Jared Verse is someone to keep an eye on as a potential sack leader in the 2025 NFL Season. He was all over the place for the Los Angeles Rams in 2024.

19. New England Patriots - Christian Gonzalez, CB

Christian Gonzalez allowed a 71.7 passer rating when in coverage and gave up just two touchdowns. He could become more of a household name in 2025.

18. Buffalo Bills - Christian Benford, CB

A sixth-round pick, Christian Benford has turned into one of the best CBs in the NFL. He's got 20 passes defended and four interceptions over his last two seasons.

17. New York Jets - Sauce Gardner, CB

Sauce Gardner is likely signing a massive contract extension with the New York Jets before the 2025 NFL Season begins. He's been one of the top CBs in the game since entering the league.

16. Detroit Lions - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE

Aidan Hutchinson had 17 QB hits and 7.5 sacks in just five games for the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFL Season. He was on pace to shatter some all-time records.

15. Minnesota Vikings - Jonathan Greenard, EDGE

With 24.5 sacks and 44 QB hits over the last two seasons, Jonathan Greenard has found his footing after a so-so start to begin his career. He's 15th in our power rankings.

14. Arizona Cardinals - Budda Baker, SAF

Budda Baker has been a top safety for years now, and with the Arizona Cardinals investing big-time into their defensive line, Baker could have a great season in 2025.

13. Baltimore Ravens - Kyle Hamilton, SAF

Kyle Hamilton is a huge piece of the Baltimore Ravens backend, and he now gets to play with the recently signed Jaire Alexander.