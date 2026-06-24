NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams most likely to go from worst to first this year

It is quite the feat to go from worst to first in an NFL division, but from 2024 into 2025, we saw the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears accomplish this feat. It isn't impossible, and based on how much parity the NFL has, it feels like there could be at least one instance of this in the 2026 NFL Season.

We're just under three months away from the start of the regular season, and over the next month, not much will happen, as teams are going to be on a break until training camp rolls around, which will begin in late July.

Following training camp, we'll see the preseason slate and then the regular season beginning at the start of September. In the meantime, let's power-rank all eight last-place finishers from 2026 by how likely they are to go from worst to first in 2026.

Ranking most likely worst-to-first teams for the 2026 NFL Season

8. Arizona Cardinals, NFC West

Not only can you argue that the Arizona Cardinals are the worst team in the NFL right now, but you can also easily argue that the NFC West is the toughest division in football. The Cardinals have zero chance at winning the division unless Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco all forget to show up.

Arizona could end up with the first overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, which could be used on a top quarterback prospect who could change the franchise for the better. That is this team's best possible chance at getting out of the cellar.

For now, the Cardinals are last in these power rankings, and in most power rankings, the Cardinals should bring up the rear. It's an unfortunate reality for the franchise.

7. Cleveland Browns, AFC North

Both Baltimore and Cincinnati are plenty good enough to win double-digit games, win the AFC North, and make a deep playoff run. Pittsburgh feels like a perfectly average team, and that then leaves the Cleveland Browns. The Browns might end up being good enough to play spoiler from time to time, but this operation has so many issues, and most of them stem from the quarterback situation.

There is a lot of young talent on the roster thanks to the smart GM-ing from Andrew Berry, but without a franchise quarterback in the room, the Browns have no chance at success, and a first-year head coach in Todd Monken also does not help things.

The Browns are again going to win single-digit games, but that could pave the way for the team to snag a potential franchise quarterback in next year's NFL Draft.