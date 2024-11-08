NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams with 2 or fewer losses approaching Week 10
There are seven teams with two or fewer losses in the NFL approaching Week 10. Let's power rank those teams. Week 10 in bulk is quickly approaching, and it's clear that the NFL is quite diverse this season. There are a stunning 15 teams with a losing record and 14 teams with a winning record.
A whopping nine teams have two wins, and we're at Week 10 already. There is a ton of bad football in 2024 and not a ton of elite football. It's been an interesting year to say the least. Six teams in the NFL have two or fewer losses, and we power ranked them ahead of Week 10.
Let's get into it!
NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams with 2 or fewer losses approaching Week 10
6. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)
I just don't know how much we can trust Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, and the Pittsburgh Steelers feel no different than prior years; they'll win nine or 10 games, make the playoffs as a Wild Card, and lose in the first round. Until Pittsburgh invests big-time in a potential franchise QB, they'll continue down this path.
Sure, they're a good team, and they're 6-2 for a reason, but this team isn't going to make a Super Bowl run or anything. There's a lot to like about them, but also a ton to dislike as well.
5. Minnesota Vikings (6-2)
The Minnesota Vikings lost two games in a row after starting 5-0 but did get back on the right track. They're still very much in the NFC North race, and QB Sam Darnold has played out of his mind this year. It'll be interesting to see what the Vikings do with Darnold, as he's a free agent in 2025.
They took JJ McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but if the Vikings win 12 games and make a playoff run, you'd have to bring Darnold back, right? Right??
4. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
After the bye week, QB Jalen Hurts has greatly improved his play. This has helped the Philadelphia Eagles launch to 6-2 on the season. They're now right back in the mix for the NFC East. With the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants very much out of it, the Eagles could battle it out with the Commanders the rest of the way.
I do still have questions about Hurts, but the Eagles are beginning to piece it all together in 2024.
3. Washington Commanders (7-2)
How about the Washington Commanders? The breakout team of the 2024 NFL Season thus far, this team is humming on both sides of the ball and are getting some great play from their rookie QB Jayden Daniels. They may end up winning the NFC East and hosting a playoff game. This team feels like the 2023 version of the Houston Texans, but better.
The real question is how far this team could go in the playoffs with a rookie QB? This could end up being a truly historic season. Daniels does have a lower ceiling as a rookie QB, so that would probably hold them back in 2024.
3. Buffalo Bills (7-2)
Definitely a bit shocked that the Bills are this good in my opinion, but here we are. They're the third best team in the NFL overall, I think, and are trying to get over the hump in the AFC. They've failed for years now in the postseason and again lost in the playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.
Josh Allen is playing out of his mind and is taking insane care of the football as well. Is this the year that Buffalo makes the Super Bowl run?
2. Kansas City Chiefs (8-0)
The Kansas City Chiefs are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL and are doing it without fielding their normally elite offense. The defense is playing at a very high level, though. We're at a point where this is expected. It would be shocking if the Chiefs didn't make the Super Bowl this year. They look to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.
1. Detroit Lions (7-1)
The best and most complete team in football, it'd honestly be a shock if the Detroit Lions did not at least make it to the Super Bowl this year. I am not sure any NFC team is particularly close to the Lions. The defense is somehow still playing at a high level even without Aidan Hutchinson, and Jared Goff is playing like an MVP at the moment.
The Lions have taken steps forward in each year of the Dan Campbell era. Could this be the year they get over the hump and make it to the Super Bowl?