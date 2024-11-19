NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams with best point differential after Week 11
4. Los Angeles Chargers, +75
The Los Angeles Chargers are beating the bad teams but losing to the good teams. Let's not get too excited about them. Their three losses have been against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Arizona Cardinals, who all have winning records. Now yes, their turnaround from 2024 is quite insane, but this is not a team that has the players to make a playoff run this year.
The 2025 season could be a different story, and they still do have the second-highest point differential in the AFC. This is a legitimate team to at least make the playoffs and perhaps make the Wild Card round interesting, but that's it for 2024.
3. Philadelphia Eagles, +80
The Philadelphia Eagles were 2-2 not too long ago and definitely in a bit if a rut. Well, this team is now 8-2 on the season and approaching elite territory. I am not sure this team is quite as good as the Detroit Lions are right now, but if Philly keeps this up down the stretch, they could carry a ton of momentum into the postseason.
Both sides of the ball are coming together, and this team could be closer to their 2022 form than 2023, where they were limp and just not good.
2. Buffalo Bills, +106
The Buffalo Bills are one of two teams in the NFL with a point differential of at least 100 points. They've got 9 wins on the season and just took down the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 11. This makes the race for the top seed in the AFC quite interesting, as Buffalo is clearly better, but the Chiefs have one loss to the Bills' two.
The Chiefs are going to need to lose at least one more game if Buffalo hopes to capture the top seed, and with the AFC not being as good as we thought coming into 2024, it could be a two-horse race for the chance to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.
1. Detroit Lions, +159
The best point differential in the NFL by far belongs to the best team in the NFL, the Detroit Lions. They are humming on both sides of the ball and would probably see this season as a failure if they did not at least make the Super Bowl. It's actually a challenge to find a weakness with this team, and that's a huge credit to GM Brad Holmes.
The Lions are 9-1 on the season and have a point differential o