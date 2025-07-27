NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams with new head coaches for 2025 season

4. Las Vegas Raiders (Pete Carroll)

Pete Carroll is surely on his last head coaching job. Now well into his 70s, Carroll is going to try and get the Las Vegas Raiders franchise back on the right track after years of incompetency. Geno Smith is their QB now, so they're going to struggle to win much in the deep AFC West, but the Raiders do have some type of stability in place for the short-term.

Las Vegas is fourth in our power rankings.

3. Dallas Cowboys (Brian Schottenheimer)

With Dak Prescott returning and George Pickens in the picture, the Dallas Cowboys offense could be quite lethal in the 2025 NFL Season. Brian Schottenheimer has been an offensive coordinator and assistant for years in the NFL and now gets his first shot at being a head coach after Dallas turned away Mike McCarthy.

Their defense is going to be the X-factor for 2025, but it's clear that the offense will absolutely be able to move the ball with Prescott, Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb.

2. Chicago Bears (Ben Johnson)

Ben Johnson got the Chicago Bears head coaching job and does have quite the talented roster. On paper, the Bears truly do have one of the better rosters in the conference and may now have a strength in their rebuilt offensive line. Caleb Williams is the main piece of this puzzle, though, as Johnson was clearly hired to get the most out of Williams.

I am high on Chicago being able to get into the Wild Card hunt in the 2025 NFL Season. They're second in our power rankings.

1. New England Patriots (Mike Vrabel)

Mike Vrabel once played for the New England Patriots and was also the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. This may be the single-best move of the 2025 NFL Offseason, honestly. Vrabel knows the culture and standard that follows this franchise and also has the ability to lead this team into breakout status in 2025.