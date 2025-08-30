NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams with new starting quarterbacks for 2025

8. New York Jets (Justin Fields)

Justin Fields is now on his third team in as many seasons, and that should tell you everything you need to know about the QB - he simply isn't good and is far from a franchise passer. It would not shock me if the New York Jets moved on from Fields after the 2025 NFL Season, as it's going to become very clear that Fields isn't going to be able to throw the ball at an NFL-caliber level, especially with this WR room outside of Garrett Wilson.

7. Indianapolis Colts (Daniel Jones)

Many people did not expect Daniel Jones to win the starting QB, as in these instances, the incumbent QB is typically the one that the team picks, but Jones beat out Anthony Richardson, but that isn't much of an accomplishment. The Indianapolis Colts do have a good roster, but the QB position is going to catch up with them in the 2025 NFL Season, which is a shame.

GM Chris Ballard has botched this QB room for years now, and it's going to bottom-out in the 2025 NFL Season. The Colts are seventh in our power rankings approaching the regular season.

6. New York Giants (Russell Wilson)

Russell Wilson's leash is going to be quite short in the 2025 NFL Season, as both Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart might already be better options, but Wilson did sign knowing he is going to start, so we'll see how this shakes out. The New York Giants don't really have much going for them in 2025, but the defensive line is a team strength and is going to keep them in games, but this is far from a playoff team, and they've got the hardest schedule in the NFL.

5. Atlanta Falcons (Michael Penix Jr)

We're now approaching some teams that do have reasons to believe in the 2025 NFL Season. The Atlanta Falcons have a strong supporting cast around Michael Penix Jr. Penix has to play well if the Falcons want to be a breakout team, and with weapons like Bijan Robinson and Drake London, Penix could be better than we think.

The Falcons did remake parts of their defense, so if that unit improves, we might have a surprise team on our hands for the 2025 NFL Season.