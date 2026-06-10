NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams with the most at stake for 2026

It's quite tough to build up a roster good enough to win a Super Bowl, and there usually aren't many legitimate contenders in any given season. With the number of positions that have to be solidified that aren't even at quarterback, front offices have struggled constantly.

Getting the head coach right is also a huge factor here. Across the league, there might be 6-8 legitimate contenders for the 2026 NFL Season. Some of those teams also have a ton at stake and simply are in a 'do or die' mode for the coming season.

We dove into this more here and power-ranked the teams that have the most at stake for this year.

Which NFL teams have the most to lose approaching the 2026 NFL Season?

7. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens come in at No. 7 in our list, and had they not fired John Harbaugh, we could have justified a much higher ranking. The elephant in the room here is obviously Lamar Jackson. He's already a future Hall of Famer and the best dual-threat quarterback of all-time, but the stark difference in regular and postseason success could not be more obvious.

As good as Jackson has been in the regular season, you'd think he would have held up his end of the bargain a bit more in the playoffs. The Ravens have an all-time talent at the position, a roster capable of winning it all, and a new head coach who could help fix the defense. There is a ton of pressure on this team.

6. Houston Texans

Speaking of pressure, the Houston Texans make an appearance here. Sporting a top-3 roster in the league, the Texans appear to have it all, but quarterback CJ Stroud has been thoroughly average in 2024 and 2025. That's really the only thing potentially holding this team back.

And at some point, the front office will have to make a decision on whether to give him a long-term extension. Given that they don't have to pay him yet, they've been able to bring in a ton of high-end players.

It's now or never for Houston.