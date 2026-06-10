NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams with the most at stake for 2026

5. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have to get this thing figured out at some point. In the 2021, 2023, and 2025 seasons, the Eagles have made the playoffs but lost in the first round. In 2022 and 2024, they've made the Super Bowl, winning it once.

This every-other-year type of success isn't sustainable, and to their credit, Philly now has double-digit wins in four-straight seasons. However, it's not felt like that at times. Whether it's drama stemming from the head coach running his mouth, or iffy quarterback play, the Eagles just can't find notable consistency.

There's yet another new offensive coordinator in town in Sean Mannion, and with Jalen Hurts' contract guarantees getting smaller after 2026, this could be the year for the Eagles. While the contract isn't ideal, the Eagles could move on financially in 2027.

The team swung a major deal to trade AJ Brown to the New England Patriots, so that's also worth mentioning. Seeing as this team hasn't found consistent, long-term success with their current setup, it plagues this group with much more pressure for 2026.

4. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos suddenly find themselves with a Super Bowl squad and a quarterback who may have been able to lead them there had he not broken his ankle. The Broncos have it all, and made an all-in move this offseason, adding Jaylen Waddle via trade.

Nix is suddenly entering year three of his career, so he'll be eligible for a contract extension next offseason. The Broncos roster might only trail the Los Angeles Rams in terms of overall talent, and with the team having a future Hall of Fame head coach in Sean Payton in place, coupled with an elite front office, this team is absolutely a 'Super Bowl or bust' squad for 2026, putting a ton of pressure on the franchise to come through in a major way.