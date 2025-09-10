NFL power rankings: Ranking teams with the most to lose heading into Week 2

3. Miami Dolphins (vs. New England)

Did we expect the Miami Dolphins to get blown out how they did in Week 1? Daniel Jones looked like a top-5 QB on Sunday, and the wheels have already begun to fall off for this franchise. It was an offseason of drama, as it felt like Tyreek Hill was always in the news for something, and both Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel are honestly easy targets.

If the Dolphins lose another stinker-type of game in Week 2, the chatter is only going to get louder, and the seats will only get hotter. Miami has to begin the year 1-1 for things to not truly fall off the rails.

2. Detroit Lions (vs. Chicago)

Maybe the Detroit Lions are going to severely miss having Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn as their offensive and defensive coordinators. The Lions got shellacked by the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, and it's not like the Chicago Bears are slouches. The Bears' roster is stout, and Bears' head coach Ben Johnson is going to have all the motivation in the world here.

An 0-2 start for the Detroit Lions would put them dead-last in the NFC North, and there would be a chance that they could be staring down an early two-game hole if the Packers and Vikings each win in Week 2. It's not a great scenario for the Lions, a team that has really done themselves a lot of favors in recent years.

Did we just see a super-short Super Bowl window slam shut?

And on the flip side, the Chicago Bears also have a lot to lose in Week 2. They surrendered a double-digit lead to the Minnesota Vikings and lost a heartbeaker in Week 1. Caleb Williams and the offense also didn't do themselves many favors overall.

The Bears dropping to 0-2 on the season with two divisional losses would truly just about end their chances at much in 2025. Furthermore, if it's another sloppy game from Caleb Williams, the chatter about him being a potential bust will only grow, fair or not. It feels like the Chicago Bears are already in a must-win game when Week 2 rolls around.