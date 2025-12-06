NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 10 best QBs as Week 14 approaches

5. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has thrown 19 touchdowns this year against just three interceptions and is completing 67% of his passes. He's been one of the most efficient QBs in the league this year and seems to be playing the best football of his career.

The Packers sit at 8-3-1 and are just a half game back of the Chicago Bears in the NFC North. If Love continues to play this well, Green Bay will win the division in 2025.

4. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Even though the Detroit Lions are 8-5 and not in the playoff race right now, Jared Goff has been on fire this year. Goff has tossed 26 touchdowns against just five interceptions and is completing just over 70% of his passes. I think we take Goff for granted at this point. He's, yet again, a bright spot, and when his career is all said and done, he'll likely be well inside the top-10 in major QB categories.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has the second-most TD passes in the NFL this year and has thrown for 3,637 yards, but the Dallas Cowboys are now 6-6-1 on the season and all but guaranteed to not make the playoffs this year.

The bottom-tier defense at the beginning of the season has dragged everything down, but Prescott and the offense have been elite all year, so he is far from the issue.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

On the 11-2 New England Patriots, Drake Maye has 23 touchdown passes and has a 71.5% completion percentage. The Patriots aren't perfect, but Maye is playing at an MVP level and could win the award this year depending on how the rest of the season shakes out.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford ranks first in the NFL with 32 touchdown passes and has thrown just four interceptions. Stafford and the LA Rams might just be the best team in the NFL right now and are plenty good enough to win the Super Bowl.

Stafford and the Rams won it all in 2021 and could very well do it again this year. The veteran QB has consistently been one of the best in the NFL and could finally see an MVP award come his way, which could be enough to get him into the Hall of Fame after he's done playing.