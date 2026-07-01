NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 10 greatest quarterbacks of all-time

6. Dan Marino

Dan Marino was definitely a player who was about one generation ahead of his peers. The nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro famously did not win a Super Bowl, but his other-worldly passing ability has landed him a spot in just about every single all-time quarterback ranking.

Marino led the NFL in passing yards five times, had six career 4,000-yard passing seasons, and also had four seasons with at least 30 passing touchdowns.

That kind of raw passing production just wasn't a thing back in his era. Marino finished with 420 passing touchdowns and over 61,000 passing yards.

Marino-led Dolphins' teams went 8-10 in the playoffs, and that's obviously where things went south.

5. Drew Brees

Drew Brees sits third all-time in completion percentage, but ahead of him are Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow, who both have not played nearly the amount of football that Brees played.

It's not a stretch to say that Brees is still the most accurate quarterback of all-time with this proper context. Brees was a 13-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl champion, and finished with over 80,000 passing yards.

Even during his final seasons, Brees' production remained, despite the passing yardage total dropping. It was clear that Brees was able to adapt his game as he got into his late-30s and early-40s. He finished with a 172-114 record.

4. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers, as of now, is the most physically gifted quarterback in NFL history, so he gets the No. 4 spot in our power rankings. While Rodgers "only" has one Super Bowl, his skill set withstood the test of time, as he had two MVP awards in his late-30s with the Green Bay Packers. He's a 10-time Pro Bowler, and while he's been an average quarterback for multiple years now, his prime was as good as any quarterback in history.

3. Joe Montana

We're now getting into the best of the best. Joe Montana was considered the best quarterback of all-time when his career ended, and some may still think that today. Montana was a four-time Super Bowl champion with 16 career playoff wins, elevating his game when the postseason rolled around.

Sure, his counting stats don't jump off the page compared to others on this list, but Montana squeezed the most out of his time in the NFL.

2. Peyton Manning

The smartest quarterback in NFL history, Peyton Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning one with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006 and the Denver Broncos in 2015. Manning was so smart that he definitely fit into the 'paralysis by analysis' category.

Despite that, and a ton of neck surgeries, Manning was able to latch on with the Broncos for four years, which led to the great passing season we have ever seen from a quarterback, which came in 2013. His passing yards and passing touchdowns record is still not broken today.

1. Tom Brady

This really isn't a debate. Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls and was legitimately able to 'beat' Father Time into his 40s. He has the most passing yards, passing touchdowns, playoff wins, and Super Bowl titles by a quarterback in NFL history, and Brady's greatness is at the point where there really does not appear to be a viable argument to rank someone above him at this point.