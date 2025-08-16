NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 2024 quarterback class for the 2025 season

6. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler was a fifth-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints and ended up playing in seven games, starting six. The Saints lost all six of his starts, and in those games, Rattler tossed four touchdowns against five interceptions.

He completed just 57% of his passes for 1,317 yards and earned a disastrous 70.4 passer rating, which is a completion percentage for some quarterbacks. To be fair to Rattler, though, he was in a pretty tough situation in New Orleans and could succeed in the right situation.

The Saints then dipped into the second-round of the 2025 NFL Draft to take QB Tyler Shough, and as of now, it's not clear which QB is going to start for the team. One thing is for sure, though; Rattler definitely had a shaky rookie season and is probably the 'worst' QB from the 2024 NFL Draft class.

5. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Getting three starts and five total games in 2024, Michael Penix Jr completed 58.1% of his passes for 775 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He earned a passer rating of 78.9 and was sacked just four times for 14 yards lost.

Penix was unexpectedly thrust into the starting lineup after the real-time regression from Kirk Cousins, which is something not a lot of people saw coming. Penix is now 'the guy' in Atlanta and is going to likely get the entire season to prove that he can be a franchise QB. He's fifth in our power rankings/

4. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams threw for 20 touchdowns against just six interceptions in the 2024 NFL Season, so on paper, you'd think he was insanely efficient and led a lethal Chicago Bears' offense, but that was far from what happened.

This offseason, Chicago hired Ben Johnson to stabilize the offense and get this unit on the right track. The main thing that Williams struggled with during his rookie season is what Ben Johnson hopes to clean up; his accuracy, especially on 'layup' throws, and his decision-making overall. Williams has to get rid of the ball a lot quicker in 2025 than he did in 2024.

The hype didn't really amount to much on the field for the young QB in his rookie season. He's comfortably the fourth-best QB from the 2024 NFL Draft class at the moment.