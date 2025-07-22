NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 5 worst defenses for the 2025 season

4. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are on extremely thin ice for this type of ranking going into the 2025 season. If it weren't for the emergence of Jaycee Horn last season, making his first Pro Bowl, this team would probably be the clear-cut worst defense in the NFL right now.

With that in mind, the trade of Brian Burns last offseason has left a gaping hole off the edge that the Panthers haven't been able to fill, and they also whiffed on their top priority in NFL Free Agency by not landing Milton Williams. This team allowed the most points out of anyone last season and didn't get much better in the offseason.

They had to pivot to secondary options in free agency and they are banking on a couple of day two picks (Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmeilen) among the rookie class.

3. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons were one of the worst pass rushing teams in the entire league last season, and they attempted to overcorrect in the 2025 NFL Draft. The selection of Jalon Walker could end up being massive for them, but trading a future first-round pick for James Pearce Jr. was a risk that could be reckless.

The Falcons needed some kind of boost on the defensive front, and they're really banking on the young guys. Even with a veteran like Leonard Floyd coming in to reunite with Raheem Morris, this front seven is questionable, especially with the departure of veteran Grady Jarrett. The Falcons need those young players to step up quickly or this could be a really ugly season for them.