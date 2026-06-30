NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the AFC North starting quarterbacks in 2026

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

When the Baltimore Ravens are getting the best version of Lamar Jackson, there probably isn't a more dynamic player in the NFL.

Jackson is going to go down as the best dual-threat quarterback to ever do it, but there's also a streaky element to his game. And that doesn't seem to happen within individual seasons, but it seems to be year to year.

When Jackson is fully healthy and feeling it, there might not be a more efficient quarterback in the entire league. The reason why he's been a three-time 1st-team All-Pro selection and two-time league MVP is because of the fact that he's able to rank among the NFL leaders in passing touchdowns despite throwing the least passes of any full-time starter in the league.

Jackson has a first-year OC this year in Declan Doyle, coming over as a disciple of Sean Payton and then Ben Johnson with Denver and Chicago. We'll see how Jackson takes to the new offense, and if he can stay healthy this season.

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

In two of the last three seasons, Joe Burrow has had to miss significant time due to injury. He missed 7 games back in 2023, then 9 games last season. Dating back to his rookie season, injuries have become a bit of an issue for Burrow, but when he's healthy, he's an MVP-caliber player.

Over his last 25 starts, he's thrown a whopping 60 touchdown passes and has a touchdown percentage of 6.6, the highest mark of his NFL career.

There isn't much Burrow can't do when he's fully healthy as a passer. He's one of the best at avoiding pressure in the pocket, navigating through it, and making throws to every level of the field. He is reminiscent in many ways to Tom Brady.

He may not be as dynamic as Lamar Jackson as a runner, but he's equally dangerous when he gets outside of the pocket because there's simply no throw he can't make, and he doesn't miss open receivers in scramble drill.

Burrow and the Bengals haven't been to the postseason since the 2022 campaign, so they're going to have a chip on their shoulder this year. And don't be shocked if Burrow is again a finalist for MVP.