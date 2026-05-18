NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the AFC starting QBs after Aaron Rodgers news

14. Geno Smith, New York Jets

Geno Smith has thrown 32 interceptions over the past two seasons and lasted just one year with the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith's final year with the Seattle Seahawks back in 2024 saw his former team replace him with Sam Darnold, and all the Seahawks did in 2025 was win the Super Bowl.

And in 2025 with the Raiders, Smith was bad enough for Las Vegas to earn the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which the team quickly used on Fernando Mendoza. If the last two seasons are any indication, the New York Jets are going to end up with a stud at the position in 2027.

Sure, the Raiders were a mess last year, but Smith was regressing before that. He's just not a functional quarterback at this point in his career and was likely able to play so well with the Seahawks for a couple of seasons primarily because there just wasn't much film out on him.

Smith doesn't do anything particularly well at this point and is likely primed to have a rather forgettable season with New York in 2026.

13. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis has appeared in just 22 games in his four years in the NFL, but over the last two years with the Packers, Willis has thrown six touchdowns and zero interceptions, filling in quite well as Jordan Love's backup.

While Willis has been efficient, the quarterback just doesn't have many reps under his belt, so there is still a massive cloud of unknown above him. The Miami Dolphins took a chance and might only ask Willis to be a functional quarterback for them while they work through an obvious rebuilding scenario.

However, given how weak the roster is overall, Willis' chances at success could be virtually zero.