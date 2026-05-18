NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the AFC starting QBs after Aaron Rodgers news

12. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward is on the right track - he was quite good down the stretch, but he faces an uphill battle that many quarterbacks face - the year two jump (or regression). We've seen a ton of quarterbacks make this jump, and now that Ward has Brian Daboll on his side, the chances of making that type of jump are quite high.

Ward does have to go out there and make it happen, but this ranking isn't necessarily indicative of who Ward is as a player - he's got a great chance to get inside the top-10. Tennessee could use more talent on offense, but this franchise is going in the right direction.

Ward lands at No. 12 in our quarterback power rankings, but there is room to grow.

11. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

With Rodgers back in the mix for the Steelers, the team at least has a high floor to work with for the 2026 NFL Season, but that also comes with a very low ceiling in Pittsburgh's case. This team won 10 games in 2025 and would have won nine and lost the AFC North title had Tyler Loop made a field goal.

On paper, Rodgers tossing 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions does make it seem like he was efficient, but you have to dig deeper to find the truth. Pittsburgh's offense ranked 15th in points scored, Rodgers averaged fewer than 210 yards per game, and his 42.9 percent success rate was the lowest of his starting career in the NFL.

Simply put, Rodgers was inefficient and forgettable for the Steelers. If nothing else, though, he has always kept the ball out of harm's way and should at least be able to do that rather well in 2026, but that's all he brings to the table now.