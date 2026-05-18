NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the AFC starting QBs after Aaron Rodgers news

8. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Once again, Joe Burrow struggled to stay on the field, playing in just eight games in the 2025 season. At some point, we have to begin looking at this quarterback as being injury prone, right? The Cincinnati Bengals did go 5-3 in Burrow's starts, so that's something, but the inability to stay on the field consistently has hurt Burrow in these rankings.

A quarterback who lives in shotgun and doesn't love to take snaps under center, Burrow does bring some athletic limitations to the mix and is far from a perfect quarterback. However, when on the field, there might only be a very small handful of players who can say they're as good in clutch situations as Burrow has been during his career.

The Bengals have missed the playoffs three years in a row now, but Burrow's greatness when on the field can't really be disputed.

7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Another AFC North quarterback who did not suit up for all 17 games, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens struggled and got into a deep hole to begin 2025. However, they did make a rather strong comeback and nearly won the AFC North. Jackson didn't look like himself but was still efficient on paper.

Given Jackson's high-end mobility, he's susceptible to taking more hits and getting hurt more. Now that Jackson is sniffing 30 years old, the two-time MVP may slowly have to begin reinventing himself more as a pocket passer.

But when Jackson does get and stay on the field, there aren't many athletes on this planet who are as good as what they do as Jackson is. The two-time MVP has a bust in Canton waiting for him one day, but given how 2025 went, his standing in our rankings takes a slight hit.