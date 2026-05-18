NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the AFC starting QBs after Aaron Rodgers news

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is a superhuman quarterback, but the Buffalo Bills overall lack of playoff success and being able to get over the hump is beginning to get insane at this point. The Bills made a huge change this offseason, replacing long-time head coach Sean McDermott with Joe Brady.

That might not change a thing, but it might be the remaining change this team needed to make. We have seen Allen play sloppily at times, as he does tend to turn the ball over in ridiculous fashion time and time again.

But as a whole, Allen continues to be one of the most dominant quarterbacks (and players) in the NFL. He's an MVP for a reason and may already be a top-3 dual-threat quarterback of all-time. He's also shown no signs of slowing down and comes in at No. 2 in our power rankings, but he always has the ability to be the best quarterback in the NFL on any given day.

1. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

If not for Matthew Stafford, second-year quarterback Drake Maye would have won the NFL MVP award. After what was a really encouraging rookie season, but forgettable year for the New England Patriots, the Pats regrouped under Mike Vrabel, the new head coach, and won 14 games in 2025.

Sure, the schedule was on the easier side, but Maye and this crew really defied expectations. As a quarterback, Maye does have elements of guys like Allen and Herbert to his game. He's a big-bodied quarterback with a rocket for an arm.

He also has solid off-schedule ability and can throw on the run. Maye was the best quarterback in the AFC and was also the lone quarterback standing in the conference at the end of the season. While he may not remain at the top spot, he'll occupy it for now.